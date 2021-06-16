INDIANAPOLIS – More than 100 students recently graduated from Indiana Connections Career Academy, a tuition-free full-time public virtual school, as part of the Class of 2021, including Kegan Kendall from Carthage.
The majority of graduates, 48 percent, plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities. Additional graduates have plans to attend vocational training programs (28 percent), enter the workforce directly upon graduation (20 percent), join the military (one percent), take a gap year (one percent) or other (one percent).
"Indiana Connections Career Academy gave me flexibility in my schedule that I really appreciated,” Griffin Keopkey said, salutatorian of the Class of 2021. “It allowed me to manage my own schedule, and work at my own pace, which makes me confident that I'm well equipped for attending college. I'm thankful Connections was an option when I realized I needed a change of pace from traditional public school."
Indiana Connections Career Academy provides students with the continuous support of highly-skilled teachers and curriculum that focuses on both academics and social-emotional learning, while helping them gain the skills and confidence they need to thrive in a changing world.
Indiana Connections Career Academy students pursue graduation requirements to earn a high school diploma while also completing a career-focused program that prepares them for joining the workforce in one of Indiana’s high-growth fields. Indiana Connections Career Academy supports students with workforce and career readiness activities, academic and career counseling, CTE programs and opportunities for real-world experience. By engaging in Career Education Live Lessons, completing career-facing activities and demonstrating employability skills, students earn badges and gain elective credit. During their senior year, students gain valuable real-world experience through internships, externships and other work partnerships.
Students choose a career cluster to focus on during the school year, including:
- Business and technology
- Work-based learning and health sciences
- Culinary arts, nutrition and human development
- Cosmetology
- Manufacturing and engineering
Enrollment for Indiana Connections Career Academy’s 2021-22 school year is now open for students in grades 6-12. Details about upcoming information sessions and other events including dates and locations are available online or by calling 800-382-6010. For more information about Indiana Connections Career Academy, visit IndianaConnectionsCareerAcademy.com.
-Information provided.
