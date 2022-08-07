The signs entering and leaving Carthage have looked pretty run down for more than a few years. Being the civic leaders that they are, Carthage Lions Club members decided it was time to do something about it.
Lions Club member Jacob Hart initiated the refurbishing project by placing a call to Barn Sign Works and speaking to Mark Westra about the cost of such a refurbishing project. After gathering pertinent details concerning cost, Hart presented the idea to the town board for approval. The board backed the idea enthusiastically.
It is hard to believe this all transpired three short months ago because the project is complete and paid for already. The Lions secured funds from the RCCF Ercell Bever Jr. Memorial Grant; Vogel’s Florist and Landscaping, LLC; anonymous donors; and community support along with proceeds and donations from two Lions Club breakfasts that were held this summer.
Thanks to the hard work of our local Lions Club and the fine craftsmanship of Mark Westra of Barn Works, the Town of Carthage now has four beautifully refurbished signs welcoming people into our community.
The Lions asked that The Kids of Carthage, the RCCF/Ercell Bever, Jr. Memorial Grant, and the Carthage Community be publicly recognized for their contributions in making this happen.
The Carthage Community would like to publicly thank the Lions for 80 years in service to our community, and for the best breakfasts ever.
Personally, I wish we had more than a few a year because the food is always delicious! The new signs are just one more example of our residents pulling together and making good things happen in our little town.
