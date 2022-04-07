WABASH – Beacon Credit Union has announced that Steve Caryer has joined the Credit Union as Chief Financial Officer.
In addition to overseeing the finance, collections, and compliance functions, Caryer will also be a member of Beacon’s Senior Leadership Team.
In his new role, Caryer is responsible for directing departmental staff in the creation and maintenance of required systems and procedures necessary to maintain proper records, adequate accounting controls, and services. He will also review all general ledger activity for accuracy and completeness. Caryer will direct Beacon Investment Services and Beacon Trust Services departments.
“We are pleased to welcome Steve to our team to help guide us through ever changing accounting regulations and the financial complexities of Beacon Credit Union.,” said President/CEO, Kevin Willour. “With our developing business, Steve’s knowledge and expertise will help position Beacon for future growth and continued stability."
As an experienced leader of cross-functional, multi-dimensional teams, Caryer is well suited to lead Beacon's short- and long-term organizational goals in the future. He has most recently served as the CFO for Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville, Ohio. Prior to that, his professional history included roles as CFO for Peoples Federal Savings Bank of Auburn, Indiana and Controller for First Federal Bank in Defiance, Ohio. He holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from Defiance College.
Caryer resides in Huntington, Indiana with his wife Rhonda and together they have two adult daughters and one grandson.
About Beacon Credit Union
Since 1931, Beacon Credit Union has provided quality financial services responsive to the needs of its member-owners.
Serving 50 Indiana counties, Beacon consists of over 46,000 members and manages assets of $1.5 Billion.
