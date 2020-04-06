BATESVILLE - As of Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health was reporting a total of 139 Hoosiers have died to date of COVID-19.
If you look at the ISDH COVID-19 map (https://coronavirus.in.gov/2393.htm), Marion County is in the bull's eye of the Hoosier state's pandemic. Containing Indianapolis and about 964,582 people, its deaths number 41 on April 6.
Madison County, population around 129,569, with nine deaths, is second highest with respect to its number of coronavirus-related deaths. Lake County, just southeast of Chicago with about 484,493 people, has eight deaths.
Tied for fourth place in the state out of 92 counties are Franklin (22,758) and Johnson (158,167) with six each.
Four counties, including Decatur (26,559), show five deaths apiece, two have four and four have three deaths, including Ripley County (28,324). Its most recent one isn't even on the map yet.
The number of positive cases in southeast Indiana is surging as well: Decatur, 90; Ripley, 70; and Franklin, 55. Ripley and Decatur each had 10 new cases in the dashboard's most recent 24-hour period.
Dr. Kris Box, the state health commissioner, has previously said ISDH is aware Southeastern Indiana is a hotspot.
"In fact, Tim Putnam (Margaret Mary Health president and CEO) ... actually a prior president of the Rural Health Association ... specifically has given us some guidance about further assistance that rural health areas in the state might look for and need help with so we’re working very closely with them going forward on testing and further follow-up,” Dr. Box said.
Decatur County remains under a "red" travel advisory until 8 a.m. Thursday, April 9.
The Decatur County Board of Commissioners have declared a local disaster emergency that prohibits all but essential travel and includes what amounts to a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The "red" travel advisory may be extended.
School has been cancelled for the remainder of the 2019/2020 school year.
Indiana residents are urged to stay home if possible, and to maintain at least six feet of social distancing from others at all times.
Individuals should thoroughly wash their hands with soap and hot water or use a hand sanitizer after touching anything touched by others, avoid contact with commonly touched items like door handles, light switches and counter tops, and avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth.
Any Decatur County resident who thinks they may have COVID-19 should call 812-560-5450 for instructions regarding what they should do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.