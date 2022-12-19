GREENSBURG – “It was our first run at a Cash Bash, and it won’t be our last,” GDC Chamber Director Dawn Lowe said.
The Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce held its first-ever Cash Bash simultaneously with its Annual Dinner. Board of Director members and staff sold 125 tickets at $100 each as part of their efforts in giving back to the community.
The Cash Bash is a raffle where one ticket is drawn at a time until you get to the final ticket or the grand prize winner. The raffle gave away more than $3,000 in cash prizes throughout the evening as well as multiple locally supported gift baskets.
Tim Williams’ ticket was the final ticket drawn and he quickly learned of his good fortune through multiple phone calls and text messages from those who were in attendance.
It wasn’t until a few weeks after the event that Lowe learned the Williams’ had turned around and spent the entirety of their winnings at local businesses, most of whom were GDC Chamber members.
“This. This right here is exactly the culture we work so hard to create all year long and to see that resonate with our community members is very special.” Lowe added. “We know because of our efforts with Small Business Saturday that for every dollar that is spent locally, 68 cents stays right here in our communities which means that because the Williams’ spent every last penny locally, they infused $1,700 back into our local economy.”
Tim and his wife Lora spent the money on different items for Christmas, as well as obtaining memberships and making donations at the following locations: The Branch, Decatur County Family YMCA, Maurice’s, Open Box Outlet, Bohman’s Christmas Tree Farm, Walmart and Expressions Florists & Greenhouses.
While the Cash Bash helped Tim Williams and a few other winners out financially, it also supports the Chamber’s efforts in providing a small business grant through an application process. In previous years, the Chamber has given a $1,000 grant to a small business in our community.
The current GDC Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors voted unanimously this year to give not one, but two small business grants. Fit by Brytt Meal Prep LLC and HillBilly Corner were the recipients of this year’s $1,000 small business grants, both of which were announced publicly at the Chamber’s Annual Dinner.
The Cash Bash isn’t done there. Next spring, the GDC Chamber will award three, $1,000 scholarships to local students.
“We are so honored to have the opportunity to give back to our youth, which directly aligns with the mission of the Chamber as we work to support the future of Greensburg and Decatur County,” Lowe said. “And is a great example of why we will bring this event back next year.”
“This event was something our Board of Directors have wanted to start for several years, so to see it come to fruition and be successful was great. Knowing this Cash Bash will support local students in their quest for secondary education is even better,” Lowe added.
There will be an application process announced in early 2023 where senior students who are entering postsecondary education will have the opportunity to apply for a $1,000 scholarship through the Chamber.
Lowe said, “We have been able to give back to the community through multiple monetary donations several times this year and that makes us happy. While the Cash Bash is a tough event to coordinate and oversee, it is worth everything we can do for these students and businesses alike.”
The GDC Chamber also donated money to all three of the FFA chapters in 2022 through the efforts of its Ag Day Breakfast which is scheduled for Feb. 25, 2023. Tickets for this event will go on sale the beginning of January.
The Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce is a 501c6 membership-based organization whose mission is to provide resources, advocacy and leadership for its members as it works to support the businesses of and those doing business in Decatur County. The Chamber also supports the community by offering a Job Postings tab on their website, along with an Events List tab. Both of these tabs provide exceptional resources for Greensburg and the surrounding areas.
For more information on the GDC Chamber, please visit www.greensburgchamber.com or call the office at 812-663-2832.
