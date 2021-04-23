BATESVILLE - Batesville Casket Company and the City of Batesville recognized Earth Day by announcing the company’s donation of a 1.5-acre parcel of land to help expand the city’s trail project.
The company worked closely with Mayor Mike Bettice and his team to facilitate the land donation.
“Batesville has been a proud member of this community since 1906, and what better way to celebrate Earth Day and reinforce our commitment to sustainability than to donate a parcel of land that can help support the health and well-being of local residents,” said Chris Trainor, President, Batesville Casket. “This is a small gesture on our part to help strengthen the resilience of our community and further the great work already underway.”
The land along Ind. 129 just south of Ind. 46 in Batesville will help the city connect Liberty Park to the Southeastern Indiana YMCA.
This piece of the trail is part of a community-wide initiative to connect the city and make it more walkable, a foundational element of the concept of placemaking.
“On behalf of the city and its residents, I offer a sincere thank you to Batesville Casket for their gracious donation and for helping us achieve our goal to create a safe, walkable, connected community,” said Mayor Bettice. “The city’s longstanding partnerships with Hillenbrand and Batesville Casket have helped enhance our quality of life for decades and we are grateful for their continued support.”
Batesville Casket and its parent company, Hillenbrand, are committed to being a company where the positive impacts of its people, products and partnerships help better the environments in which they operate. The company furthered its commit commitment to sustainability by signing the United Nations Global Compact.
ABOUT BATESVILLE CASKET
Batesville Casket Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hillenbrand, Inc. and a leader in the death care industry in North America, offers a comprehensive portfolio of burial and cremation products, memorialization options and innovative technology solutions. For more than 125 years, the company has supported licensed funeral professionals in helping families honor the lives of those they love.
ABOUT THE CITY OF BATESVILLE
Nestled in the hills of Southeastern Indiana’s Ripley and Franklin counties, Batesville is a thriving city committed to faith, family, education and a strong economy. From its early beginnings of German immigrants, Batesville has continued to welcome residents of many nationalities.
