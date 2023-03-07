SHELBYVILLE - Voice talents in the Shelby County area are needed for an upcoming short series of shows being done in Shelbyville.
The Shelby County Players will be holding auditions for a four-show live radio series of "Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar" at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12, and Monday, March 13.
Auditions will be held at SCP Offstage, 1416 Miller Avenue, Shelbyville.
Casting needs include six to eight adult characters for each of the four shows, comprised of both male and female roles.
All rehearsals will be in Shelbyville.
Each episode will be performed live, one time only.
Targeted performance dates are mid-April, May, June and July.
For additional information, contact John L. Barker at 941-962-5827 or visit ShelbyCountyPlayers.org.
