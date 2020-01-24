GREENSBURG — Across the nation, Catholic Schools Week is observed starting the final Sunday in January. This year, the theme is “Catholic Schools – Learn, Serve, Lead, Succeed.”
St. Mary’s is opening its doors to the community, celebrating the many facets of a catholic education for children, parents and the public for all to see.
Catholic Schools Week “celebrates education that goes beyond preparation for a secular life” because it prepares students for a Christian life. Each day during the week, St. Mary’s students will take part in the celebration with roles in daily Mass, class projects and special convocation, and even a few evening programs for parent’s benefit as well.
Locally, the week of events actually kicks off today (Jan. 25) with a Saturday evening all-you-can-eat fried chicken dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus and a Celebratory Mass Sunday at the church.
Other plans include a special short presentation in the gymnasium Monday with staff and students encouraged to wear Knights spirit-wear. A special “thank-you” lunch for invited community leaders will be presented in the lunchroom.
Tuesday is all about the students at St. Mary’s. “Our Students are Rockstars” is the theme and students are encouraged to dress like a rock star! Teachers will swap classrooms, there will be a lip-sync battle in the gymnasium, and no homework for students.
Wednesday, St. Mary’s School will honor the nation by wearing red, white and blue, being as patriotic in garb and decorum as possible. Some older kids will attend a special Mass at the cathedral in Indianapolis, and the most patriotic student from each class will be invited to a special parade around the school at 2:15 p.m. Parents and families are invited!
Thursday, families and vocations will be the focus and students and staff are encouraged to wear crazy hairstyles and mismatched clothes. A Faith Family Scavenger hunt will entertain, with special talks about the various vocations available locally. Parents are invited to lunch, with times still to be determined.
Friday, the school will celebrate faculty and staff who work tirelessly to supply the great educational experience possible at St. Mary’s with an all-school mass at 8:15 a.m. There will also be a teacher/staff luncheon with parents volunteering as class-sitters while the kids watch movies.
The school’s annual magazine sales drive kicks off at 1:45 p.m. Friday.
Event organizer and sixth-grade teacher Tricia Witkemper said, “Catholic Schools Week is the culmination of everything we do here. It’s who we are and what we’re about. It’s a celebration of what makes us special and unique. It’s the kids’ favorite week of the year, hands’ down. There are activities every day and they look forward to dressing up and sharing their faith together. They look forward to being silly together, and they enjoy being one giant family.”
