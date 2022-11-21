BATESVILLE - Ripley County Republican Party Chairman John Moton has announced a party caucus will soon be held to replace two members of the Batesville City Council who recently announced their resignations.
Bill Flannery (At-Large) and Jim Fritsch (District 3) recently tendered their resignations from the council.
Councilman Flannery announced his resignation at the end of last week's council meeting, saying that he and his wife have purchased a home in Florida where the two will be spending the winter.
Councilman Fritsch did not give a specific reason for the timing of his resignation.
"It has just become 9 years [in office] so quickly," Fritsch said. "It's been a wonderful run and I hope I've accomplished some good things for the town... I've turned 67 now and I think my leaving will give someone else the chance to get their feet wet before the election."
Per Indiana Code, because Flannery and Fritsch are both Republican, the Ripley County Clerk’s office informed Moton of the resignations.
As such, Chairman Moton has arranged a caucus to replace the resigning members at 5 p.m. Monday, November 28, in City Council Chambers at the Batesville Memorial Building.
Members of the caucus will include the Republican precinct committeemen who are serving within the Batesville city limits.
Eligible candidates must submit a letter of candidacy 72 hours before the caucus to Ripley County Republican Party Secretary Diane Macek.
The public is welcome to attend the candidates’ statements section of the process. However, only the members of the caucus will recess to elect the new council members.
A news release on this matter states that Chairman Moton, the Republican Precinct Committeemen and the party wish to thank Councilmen Flannery and Fritsch for their leadership and service to the city of Batesville, Ripley and Franklin counties and the state of Indiana and wish them well.
