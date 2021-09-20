RUSHVILLE - Thank you to everyone who answered the Rush County Community Foundation’s (RCCF) question, “What can we do together to make a positive change for Rush County?”. Your input was inspiring and thought-provoking. Your commitment to our community is what makes it even better.
Input and responses can be found at
https://rushcountyfoundation.org/your-input-is-needed-by-9-15/.
So, what’s next? Now it’s time to look at all the feedback, integrate it with local data and make some plans – the Launch phase.
RCCF needs 30-40 committed people to learn basic community development strategies, get to work identifying projects and then take the lead on designing action plans. If this sounds like something you want to be a part of, please reach out to info@rushcountyfoundation.org or (765)938-1177.
A two-day Community Based Action Planning (CBAP) Session will take place 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, and from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the Root Building at the Rush County Fairgrounds. Please plan to arrive around 7:30 to 7:45 a.m. Lunch will be provided.
With $100,000 from Lilly Endowment Inc. and guidance from Ball State, RCCF needs YOU to launch these ideas. It’s time to get them off paper and into real life.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.