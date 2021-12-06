RUSHVILLE - In September, the Rush County Community Foundation (RCCF) released a community survey asking the question, “What can we do together to make a positive change for Rush County?”
A group of volunteers, representing diverse roles and geographies within the county (referred to as Launchers), gathered in early October to embark on the monumental task of prioritizing the community’s input through a process called, Community Based Action Planning (CBAP).
The following is a summary of the subsequent report.
With the target issues and opportunities identified, Launchers self-selected the areas that interested them most, capitalizing on their motivation.
In no particular order, the prioritized issues are:
- Mental Health; Explore New and Existing Programs; Accessibility
- Improve Local Gateways
- Downtown Beautification
- Tourism Promotion Behind Existing Assets
- Post-secondary Skill Trade Education and Apprenticeships
- Parks Programming: Add Value to Existing Parks
- County-wide planning; Land Use Planning Update; Zoning (Road Map)
- Local Pride Campaign (Blight Elimination/Clean up)
- Improving internet access
A scoring system helped Launchers identify projects that were deemed most essential and least complicated. This method sets up the work for early success and helps build momentum toward solving some of the more complex issues.
Launchers were asked to identify the networks available to help accomplish the first steps and to assign deadlines. Finally, Launchers considered how they would measure success related to the initial action items. The nine prioritized issues all had a vast range of networks that could assist, from knowledgeable individuals to community groups and organizations. Initial deadlines were established, and discussion of the financial capital that will be needed in each area was laid out.
This opportunity was made possible by Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Gift VII, phase II Community Leadership Implementation Grant. In addition, RCCF’s Board of Directors dedicated $50,000 of their Board Engagement Grant Award from Lilly Endowment toward a match opportunity for gifts to the Rush to Action Fund which was created to implement these short-term projects for long-term impact. All donations to this fund will be matched $1 for $1 until March 1, 2022 (or until $50,000 is raised).
CBAP is a people-focused, placed-based approach to creating positive change. No one person or organization leads the way. Everyone has a say in CBAP. This work is being done by the community, for the community.
NOW it’s your turn, Rush County. “Rush to Action” with us via a financial gift, reach out and let us know what issues you want to volunteer to help with or both. Your involvement can be as much or as little as you want it to be, but we need our Rush County residents in order to make the projects the best they can be. Who knows where this can lead…we have more projects we’d love to get to.
To make a donation or get involved, visit rushcountyfoundation.org. Contact the RCCF at info@rushcountyfoundation.org or (765)938-1177 or stop by the RCCF office at 117 N. Main Street, Rushville, IN 46173.
-Information provided
