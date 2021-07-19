Make plans to join Indiana Audubon on Saturday, July 31 for the return of the Hummingbird Migration Celebration at Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary. Explore with other enthusiasts from around the Midwest a one-day celebration of all thing’s birds and hummingbirds. Participants can expect an assortment of activities on the beautiful Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary grounds.
A full schedule of activities include beginning bird walks, hummingbird banding demonstrations, kids craft booths, live bird of prey shows, songbird banding demonstrations, live music, a native plant sale, and more. Food and craft vendors will also be on hand during the festival.
Multiple sponsors and partners provide an opportunity for all to learn about these amazing little birds, how to attract them, and how to keep them coming year after year. Discounted pre-sale tickets are now available online before the event for $12, with walk-in tickets also available at the event for $15 for adults. Children under 17 are free.
To learn more about being a vendor at the Hummingbird Migration Celebration visit the event page at indianaaudubon.org/events. To learn more about this event or to find an Indiana Audubon Society program near you, visit them on the web at indianaaudubon.org.
Information provided.
