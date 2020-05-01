GREENSBURG – Now, perhaps more than ever, teachers are heroes.
Although schools across the Hoosier State have been canceled for the remainder of the school year, teachers are still educating students from their homes, showcasing their commitment to providing the best education possible and a little bit of normalcy.
Right now, both Greensburg Community School Corporation and Decatur County Community Schools are working through a very fluid situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The schools have had to make adjustments to not only how they approach providing education, but how they provide lunches to students, internet access for those who don’t have it, and even what the plans are for graduation. In regards to graduation plans, those are still up in the air. Greensburg Community Schools plan to make a decision in early May, while Decatur County Schools plans to make a decision by the middle of the month.
But in the middle of it all, educators remain ready to teach.
Friday, the Indiana Department of Education announced a new social media campaign aimed at recognizing and promoting the work of Indiana educators for national Teacher Appreciation Week, May 4-8. The #IndianaLovesTeachers Social Media Campaign shines a spotlight on the dedication and meaningful work of teachers throughout our great state, the department said.
So, families of North Decatur schools, South Decatur schools and Greensburg schools, now is the time to show your appreciation for your local teachers.
During this year’s Teacher Appreciation Week, the IDOE is encouraging all Indiana residents to show their recognition and appreciation. From school and district leaders, parents and family members, to fellow teachers, community members, and especially students, Hoosiers can post a written or video message recognizing an amazing teacher, while also sharing why their reason for celebration, and any other messages of support.
According to the IDOE, messages should be posted to Twitter and Facebook using #IndianaLovesTeachers, and whenever possible, tag the handles of the recognized teacher, district and school, and include IDOE’s handle @EducateIN, and #IndianaLovesTeachers.
“It is now more important than ever to highlight the amazing work of Indiana educators,” Indiana State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick said. “While the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about many challenges, day in and day out Hoosier teachers are rising to meet these challenges. Their dedication, hard work, and sacrifice deserve our highest admiration. Personally, teacher appreciation is every day, and as such, let me be the first to say thank you to our Indiana teachers.”
The origins of Teacher Appreciation Week date back to 1944 when discussions to honor teachers began. It wasn’t until 1980 when Congress declared March 7 as National Teacher Day. In 1985, the National Education Association voted to move National Teacher day to the first Tuesday of the first full week of May. The National Parent Teacher Association then began calling the first full week of May as Teacher Appreciation Week.
