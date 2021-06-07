RUSHVILLE - As our country prepares to celebrate its independence on the 4th of July, Rushville has events planned for both Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4.
On July 3, the 34th Annual Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club Car Show will be held at North Memorial Park. Registration begins at 8 a.m.
The annual July 4th parade will return this year. Line-up begins at 9:30 a.m. on Perkins Street by Pizza King. The parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. The parade route will go north to 11th Street and end at Memorial Gym.
This will be the final day of the Rush County Fair and midway will be open until 2 p.m.
TQ Midgets will hit the track at the fairgrounds at 6 p.m.
On Independence Day, TQ Midgets return for another run at the fairgrounds. Start time is 6 p.m.
The annual fireworks show will be at dusk and originate behind Rushville Elementary School.
