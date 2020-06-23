RUSHVILLE — As previously announced, Rushville will host the annual fireworks display on July 4th. The fireworks will again be set off behind RES East and West.
If you are looking for a great place to watch the display, the Boys and Girls Club of Rush County has the answer.
According to Unit Director Quinn Leisure, parking spots at the Club can be reserved at a cost of $5. Interested individuals need to stop by the Club to make the reservation and pay in cash. The Club is not taking payment over the phone.
The $5 reserves your spot and includes chairs.
The night’s events at the Club begin at 6:30 p.m. and run until 11 p.m. There will be music and yard games. There will also be concessions and glow sticks available for purchase.
The Club is also in need of help from the community with some items.
The items listed will aid the Club with summer activities, like cookouts, and help with the July 4th celebration. Items include hot dogs, individual bags of chips, ketchup, mustard, glow sticks, paint brushes, face paint, cleaning wipes, bleach, paper towels, disinfectant spray, cleaning rags and gloves
For more information, call 765-932-2765.
