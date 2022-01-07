RUSHVILLE — Access to high-quality early learning opportunities is foundational to a child’s success in kindergarten and beyond, a family’s ability to achieve self-sufficiency and a community’s economic resiliency.
Across Indiana, providers and communities are coming together to increase children’s access to high-quality early learning opportunities.
Early Learning Indiana is proud to award First5 of Rush County a $100,000 Closing the Gap grant to support its efforts.
Rush County is one of 14 counties in Indiana with no access to quality care for infants and toddlers.
First5 of Rush County is working with providers and local stakeholders to address this gap by helping two current, high-quality providers add an infant and toddler component to their programs.
First5 is also engaging additional providers to increase their Paths to QUALITY ratings, which will create future opportunities for high-quality expansion.
Join First5 of Rush County, the Rush County Community Foundation, Early Learning Indiana and other Rush County community leaders and elected officials to celebrate the award and learn how it will jumpstart First5’s efforts to transform early learning in Rush County.
Here is a look at the schedule for the event.
- Celebration of First5 of Rush County’s $100,000 grant to improve access to high-quality early learning
- Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 | 5 p.m.
- My Bright Beginnings, 1116 W. Hollywood Dr., Rushville, Indiana
- Event speakers will include:
- Maureen Weber, president and CEO of Early Learning Indiana
- Jeri McCorkle, First5 of Rush County
- Alisa Winters, executive director, Rush County Community Foundation
- Elton Marzon, Rushville City Council
About Early Learning Indiana
Early Learning Indiana is Indiana’s oldest and largest early childhood education nonprofit, providing leadership, advocacy and early childhood education services to continually improve the early learning landscape in Indiana.
Today, Early Learning Indiana operates 10 high-quality Day Early Learning centers, a network of premier community-based schools used to advance the science of early learning, train the next generation of teachers and leaders, and instill essential skills in the children we serve. Through regional and statewide programs, the organization enables early learning providers to build capacity, transform operations and improve learning outcomes. Learn more at EarlyLearningIndiana.org.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.