DECATUR COUNTY — Restoration of a local historic cemetery with ties to the Underground Railroad has officially been completed. Locals John Pratt and Mary Lou Davis spearheaded the project.
Last May, the pair went to the Decatur County Commissioner and requested $6,000 for the renovation. The commissioners approved up to but not exceeding that amount.
All renovations were completed at a final cost of $3,790.11. Without the generous donations of labor from Mike Quinlan and his family members as well as considerable discounts and a donated fence, the project would have cost closer to $25,000.
Cameron's Tree Service removed three rotting trees threatening to fall over the cemetery during the restoration for a discounted $1,000, approximately $9,000 less than it would have cost under any other circumstance because of their difficult location in the middle of the woods.
Davis's grandson Zach Hess created two new cemetery signs through Twisted Metal Fabrication for the restoration at a cost of just $225.
Quinlan volunteered his labor, heavy equipment, work schedule permits and a few of his employees. With help from Isaiah Evans, Jacob Coons, James Kirby, James Evans and Logan Gurley, Quinlan cleared a path and laid pavers leading to the cemetery in the woods. Additionally, they cleared the area of the cemetery, removed the old, rotting fence, installed the new fence (donated by Annette Geis of Vinyl Solutions with an approximate value of at least $5,000) and installed new signage. Each employee worked no more than 24 hours and were paid for their time while Quinlan donated the entirety of his.
The cemetery sits a few hundred feet away from a gravel driveway and is not visible from the drive.
“I was the chairman of starting the Bicentennial Pageant,” Davis said. “I was the first one, and I asked two other ladies to join me. I asked John, after that was over, if he had any projects we could do to keep us involved in the bicentennial. He told me then about this cemetery and I pondered on it for awhile. ... I decided this would be something good for my friends and family.”
Judy Combs owns the land on which the aforementioned cemetery exists. The land, coined the Snelling Settlement by local historian Bill Smith, was previously known and documented by a name which does not meet today’s ethical standards. Smith wrote the following of the early history of Decatur County.
“African American history in Decatur County began with its early settlers. Decatur County was organized by the State Legislature in March, 1822. Among the early settlers was a Black man by the name of Joseph Selling. In that year he purchased 56 acres of land in Fugit Township in the far northeastern corner of Decatur County.”
The cemetery sets on that original Snelling Settlement. More can be read about the settlement in a previous Greensburg Daily News article titled, "Local cemetery renovations coming."
The cemetery has seven markers but only one legible stone, for Henry Speed, which is the only one that could properly be called a headstone. Smith guesses that there are many more buried there than there are markers and that the cemetery is much larger than the fenced in area. The previous fence and cemetery sign were placed there more than a decade ago by a North Decatur class of students taught by Pratt.
According to Quinlan, the newly restored cemetery is almost certain to outlive him. He and Davis have already been contacted to restore another cemetery in Northeastern Decatur County in Fugit Township, but the owner of that property will remain anonymous. The pair are open to continued calls for local cemetery restorations.
"Thank you for the opportunity, funding and trust in me for my Family and Friends Project for Decatur County and our history," Davis said to the City Council after completing the project. "Many, many hours of work, thoughts and prayers went into the planning and finished project."
