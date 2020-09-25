BLOOMINGTON - Centerstone recently received an $800,000 grant to fund its COVID-19 Emergency Response for Suicide Prevention in Indiana (IN-ERSP) program. This Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) grant was awarded to Centerstone to support communities in advancing suicide prevention efforts among adults age 25 and older, with an added focus on victims of domestic violence.
IN-ERSP will provide rapid follow-up for clients who have experienced a suicidal crisis after discharge from emergency departments and inpatient psychiatric units, helping them secure a mental health appointment within one week of discharge. IN-ERSP will allow Centerstone staff to develop crisis management plans for clients comprising of safety planning, reduced access to lethal means, crisis intervention, continuous contact and rapid follow-up. Victims of domestic violence will receive enhanced services, including a safe place to stay if needed.
The award provides Centerstone with additional capacity to serve residents from Bartholomew, Brown, Clark, Decatur, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Johnson, Lawrence, Marion, Monroe, Morgan, Orange, Owen, Randolph, Ripley, Rush, Scott, Shelby, Switzerland, Union, and Wayne counties.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, suicide rates among the focus population exceeded those of the nationwide rates, at 16.5 per 100,000 versus 14.2 per 100,000, and are expected to rise as a result of the pandemic. In the few months since the crisis began, local Indiana service providers have seen a 48% increase in suicide calls and a 116% increase in crisis text contacts.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created a great deal of stress and anxiety, making those vulnerable to suicide and domestic violence even more at risk,” said Linda Grove-Paul, Indiana’s vice president of adult services for Centerstone. “We are excited this grant allows us to expand suicide prevention programming, and we look forward to collaborating with local resources to assist those in need.”
Centerstone’s IN-ERSP has secured commitments from partners, including local domestic violence organizations, who will serve as linkage/referral sources, provide recovery support services and participate in project trainings, advisory council and evaluation activities. For more information about Centerstone’s suicide prevention efforts, visit www.centerstone.com/suicide.
About Centerstone
Centerstone is a not-for-profit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Services are available nationally through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, the use of telehealth and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also features specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children’s services and employee assistance programs. Centerstone’s Research Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best practices for use in all our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives.
