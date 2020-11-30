COLUMBUS — Centra Foundation and Centra Credit Union are offering an opportunity for community members to support local children in need through Shop with a Cop. Instead of buying gifts, Centra Members and visitors will be able to make a financial donation online. Shop with a Cop will use the donations to purchase gifts for the children in need.
Donations ARE accepted online through PayPal through December 12. Centra will also be matching donations given on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 25 cents on the dollar, up to $2,500. Members can also share the spirit of the program by submitting photos from past family holidays at https://www.centra.org/2020/11/holiday-giving-program-starts-black-friday/.
“Our Members and community supporters have helped more than 2,300 families over the past seven years of the Holiday Giving Program. Their generosity and holiday spirit have helped make this program what it is today. We are excited to help our local organizations provide for local children during this challenging year,” Centra Community Involvement Officer Jenni Carr said.
Through Shop with a Cop, local children are paired with police officers to shop for holiday gifts, creating positive experiences with law enforcement. Many families have faced financial difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the need for support this holiday season is great. As case numbers rise throughout our communities, shopping for gifts can be difficult. Through the Holiday Giving Program, community members can donate any amount they wish while practicing social distancing.
“The Holiday Giving Program gives Centra Members the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others. When we hear the inspiring stories of Members of all ages and backgrounds making donations to support children in need, I feel the true spirit of the holidays. This program demonstrates how our own Members live the Credit Union mission of ‘People Helping People,’” Centra President and CEO Rick Silvers said.
About Centra Foundation
Centra Foundation is the charitable arm of Centra Credit Union and was formed to extend the credit union’s mission of People Helping People. The Centra Foundation is Centered on Caring and aims to support charitable efforts that help meet the needs of communities where Centra Members live and work.
About Centra Credit Union
Centered around its Members, Centra Credit Union is a community-based, full-service financial institution with 25 branch locations throughout central and southern Indiana, and in Jamestown, New York and Whitakers, North Carolina. Founded in 1940 on the principle of People Helping People, Centra Team Members find creative solutions to make Members’ lives easier with financial accessibility, affordability, and education. With $1.8 billion in total assets, Centra is among the five largest credit unions in the state of Indiana.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.