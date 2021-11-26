COLUMBUS — Centra Foundation and Centra Credit Union are offering an opportunity for community members to support local children in need through local organizations.
Instead of buying gifts, Centra members and visitors will be able to make a financial donation online or at a Centra location. The local organizations, such as Shop with a Cop and Salvation Army, will use the donations to purchase gifts for the children in need.
Donations will be accepted in Centra locations and online through December 11.
Centra will also be matching donations given on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 25 cents on the dollar, up to a total Centra contribution of $2,500.
“Our members and community supporters have helped more than 2,500 families over the past eight years of the Holiday Giving Program. After a challenging couple of years, we really want to bring the gift of joy to children this season. Our generous members and supporters help make that possible,” Centra Community Involvement Officer Jenni Carr said.
Donations collected at Centra locations will support the local organization(s) in that community. Members who donate online can leave a note indicating which community they’d like to support.
A list of the supported organization can be found at Centra.org.
“The Holiday Giving Program gives Centra members the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others. I look forward to this program every year and am inspired by the generosity of our members and team members. Every dollar raised provides for a child in need and truly exemplifies the Credit Union mission of people helping people,” Centra President and CEO Rick Silvers said.
