GREENSBURG — Columbus-based Centra Credit Union is donating $2,500 to Champions of Youth Decatur County.
The donation is one of 41 grants of $2,500 each to non-profits within the communities Centra serves, totaling more than $100,000 in donations throughout Central and Southern Indiana.
Centra team members were asked to nominate the non-profits they feel passionate about supporting, and one non-profit was selected for each branch and department within Centra's service area.
The team from the Greensburg branch nominated Champions of Youth Decatur County, an organization that focuses on mentoring youth.
“Centra team members love being able to support the causes they care about through this program, and we are proud to be able to support the communities we serve with these donations,” said Centra Community Involvement Officer Jenni Carr. “We chose to support many local non-profits, along with a few national organizations like the American Red Cross and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention."
Selected organizations are currently being notified of the donations with the funds being delivered to the selected non-profits by the end of November.
“These wonderful organizations support a similar mission and serve the local communities where Centra has a presence. Credit Unions were built on the premise of people helping people, and we are excited to provide support to these causes,” Centra President and CEO Rick Silvers said.
