COLUMBUS — Centra Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2020 Loretta M. Burd Scholarship Program.
The program awards 25 graduating high school seniors with $2,500 scholarships this year. One scholarship will be awarded from each Centra branch.
Centra Foundation will also be awarding two $2,500 adult scholarships for adult or nontraditional students who have realized the importance of post-secondary education for their career and family and have returned to school to pursue an undergraduate degree or certification.
Named in honor of Loretta M. Burd, who retired from Centra Credit Union after 47 years of service, the Loretta M. Burd Scholarship Program is designed to help local students pursuing a college or technical school education.
To qualify for a scholarship, the applicant or the applicant’s parent or legal guardian must be a member of Centra Credit Union with an account in good standing. If you’d like to learn more about how to become a Centra member, visit https://www.centra.org/becomea-member/.
Awards can be used at two- or four-year colleges, universities or technical schools for the fall 2020 semester.
Applications will be accepted from Jan. 10 to Feb. 29, 2020, at www.centra.org/scholarships/.
All applications will be reviewed on academic achievements, school and community involvement, work history and a short essay about financial literacy.
The scholarship places value on well-rounded students who display a strong work ethic and involvement in their local community. Scholarship recipients will be announced in April 2020.
About Centra Foundation
Centra Foundation is the charitable arm of Centra Credit Union and was formed to extend the credit union’s mission of People Helping People. The Centra Foundation is centered on caring and aims to support charitable efforts that help meet the needs of communities where Centra members live and work.
