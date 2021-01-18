COLUMBUS — Centra Members, Team Members and local community members came together this past holiday season to raise more than $40,000 dollars to support local children in need. These donations were provided through the Holiday Giving Program, which collects monetary donations for local non-profits who purchase gifts for children in need during the holidays.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, these organizations were facing a greater need than in previous years. While the pandemic created financial challenges for many, the community came together and generously donated what they could. As a result, 2021 Holiday Giving Program donations increased by more than $5,000 above the 2020 Holiday Giving Program total.
“The generosity our local communities have shown is a perfect example of ‘People Helping People,’” Centra Foundation Chairperson Jenni Carr said. “Our Members and Team Members look forward to helping local families every year, and we are incredibly grateful to all those who donated.”
The donations for each community support different organizations. This year’s program raised a total of $42,302.98 in donations to 13 organizations:
• Columbus Firemen’s Cheer Fund: $3,954.78
• Salvation Army Columbus: $3,954.78
• Columbus Shop with a Cop: $3,954.77
• The Salvation Army Indiana Divisional Headquarters – Indianapolis : $852.10
• Carmel Police Department – Holidays with Heroes: $368.26
• Salvation Army Madison Corps: $2,795.24
• Salvation Army New Albany Corps: $8,498.58
•Salvation Army Shelbyville Corp: $1,922.53
•Decatur County Shop with a Cop: $498.11
•Fraternal Order of Police – Cops & Kids Jackson County: $8,457.41
•Good Samaritan Food Pantry North Vernon: $5,946.42
•Shop with a Cop – Brown County: $1,100.00
Centra Members and community supporters have helped more than 2,300 families over the past seven years of the Holiday Giving Program.
About Centra Foundation
Centra Foundation is the charitable arm of Centra Credit Union and was formed to extend the credit union’s mission of People Helping People. The Centra Foundation is Centered on Caring and aims to support charitable efforts that help meet the needs of communities where Centra Members live and work.
About Centra Credit Union
Centered around its Members, Centra Credit Union is a community-based, full-service financial institution with 25 branch locations throughout central and southern Indiana, and in Jamestown, New York and Whitakers, North Carolina. Founded in 1940 on the principle of People Helping People, Centra Team Members find creative solutions to make Members’ lives easier with financial accessibility, affordability, and education. With $1.8 billion in total assets, Centra is among the five largest credit unions in the state of Indiana.
