COLUMBUS — Centra members, team members and local community members came together this past holiday season to raise more than $48,000 to support local children in need.
These donations were provided through the Holiday Giving Program, which collects monetary donations for local non-profits who purchase gifts for children in need during the holidays.
“Every dollar raised helped a child in need, and that’s the purpose of the credit union philosophy of ‘People Helping People,’” Centra President and CEO Rick Silvers said. “The spirit of giving is evident, and I’m grateful for each and every donor.”
The donations from each community Centra serves support different organizations. This year’s program raised a total of $48,287.34 in donations to 13 organizations:
•Columbus Firemen’s Cheer Fund: $4,330.52
•Salvation Army Columbus: $4,330.52
• Columbus Shop with a Cop: $4,330.52
• Scott County Shop with a Sheriff: $5,832.60
• The Salvation Army Indiana Divisional Headquarters – Indianapolis: $1,052.54
• Carmel Police Department – Holidays with Heroes: $231.24
• Salvation Army Madison Corps: $2,066.36
• Salvation Army New Albany Corps: $8,880.72
• Salvation Army Shelbyville Corp: $2,274.28
• Decatur County Shop with a Cop: $746.11
• Fraternal Order of Police – Cops & Kids Jackson County: $9,107.33
• Good Samaritan Food Pantry North Vernon: $4,498.38
• Shop with a Cop – Brown County: $606.21
Centra Members and community supporters have helped more than 2,500 families over the past eight years of the Holiday Giving Program.
