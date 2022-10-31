COLUMBUS — Centra Credit Union was recently recognized for three statewide awards for philanthropic efforts and Member-friendly programs by the Indiana Credit Union League.
The award recipients were announced at the Indiana Credit Union League Chairman’s Awards Banquet.
Centra was awarded the following:
* First place for the Alphonse Desjardins Award for Youth Financial Literacy.
This award recognizes leadership and activities that support the personal financial education of Members and non-Members.
Centra was awarded first place for the team’s efforts to introduce the financial education app Zogo and improve the account opening process for Members ages 13 to 17 by eliminating the requirement for an adult co-owner for the account.
* First place for the Louise Herring Philosophy in Action Award.
This award recognizes a credit union's practical application of credit union philosophy within the actual operation of the credit union. For example, the award is typically given for internal programs and services that benefit the credit union’s membership.
Centra was awarded first place for the introduction of Member Loyalty Rewards, including the streamlining of Centra’s checking account options and the initial payout of $2 million in special dividends.
* Second place for the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award.
This award recognizes a credit union or group for its social responsibility projects within the community.
Centra was awarded second place for the team’s #PayItForward service project held October 11, 2021.
Each Centra Team Member was given a $20 gift card to use in the community. Team Members could use the gift cards individually or with a team to buy someone’s groceries, donate to a local non-profit, purchase snacks for first responders and more.
About Centra Credit Union
Centra Credit Union has 24 branch locations throughout central and southern Indiana, and in Jamestown, New York, and Whitakers, North Carolina.
With $2 billion in total assets, Centra is among the five largest credit unions in the state of Indiana.
