GREENSBURG – In partnership with Decatur County and the city of Greensburg, the Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of Central Avenue in Greensburg starting on or after Monday, July 24, for a bridge replacement project over Gas Creek.
The bridge is expected to remain closed for up to 120 days, through late November.
Traffic will be routed along the official detour, which follows Stewart Street, Ind. 46/Main Street and Lincoln Street.
The contract was awarded to Susesis Construction Company in March for $1.4 million and also includes replacing sidewalks between Greensburg Junior High School and Greensburg High School.
Motorists are reminded to slow down, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling in and near construction zones.
All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
