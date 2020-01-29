NAPOLEON – Friends of the Central House are hosting the Third Annual Textile Arts Show March 6 though 8.
Accepting exhibitors from the tri-county region, those persons participating need not be exclusively from Ripley County. Handmade crochet, tatted, knit or sewed pieces used either as articles of clothing or as home textiles are welcome to display in the show.
This fundraiser is one of the main functions Friends of Central House host to help them maintain the almost 200 year old building, which was also known as The Tavern Inn at one time.
Built in the late 1820s, this two-story, Federal style brick building has a side gable roof with stepped gable ends. The interior consists of three rooms on each floor and was one of several buildings in Napoleon that operated as inns along the Cincinnati-Indianapolis stagecoach line.
It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.
Responsible for a lion’s share of the upkeep and maintenance of the historic brick roadhouse just a stone’s throw from the intersection of Indiana 421 and 229, The Friends of Central House are a small and determined group of volunteers from all over South-Eastern and Central Indiana.
“People expect to see the heavy, ornate woodworking that Victorian houses are so popular for, but that style of building didn’t come about until the late 1870s and ‘80s,” said Jane Link, a resident of Sunman, who is helping organize the upcoming show.
Link explained that the period at which the Central House was built is of late pioneer style with typically Federal style accents and construction.
The Federal style takes its name from the era in American history which shares this name. The period of 1783 to 1830 was of extreme importance for the establishment of the United States; it saw the end of the revolution, the creation of Articles of Confederation, and finally the Constitution of the United States and the Bill of Rights.
It was personified in the great men of the time including Founding Fathers George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and Alexander Hamilton, all of whom transformed their ideological beliefs into how the nation is governed today.
In the wake of the fervor surrounding the formation and shape of the new country, the Founding Fathers sought to create a national identity to bind the new republic and its citizens together. For this, they looked to the same source that had given them so much inspiration during the quest for independence, the ancient society of Rome. Seeking to endow the nation with the attributes that had made Rome the great society of antiquity, they looked to the ancient city as a model for their own nation’s government, education, and arts.
American Federal architecture typically uses plain surfaces with attenuated detail, usually isolated in panels, tablets, and friezes. It also had a flatter, smoother façade and rarely used pilasters or other common elements to add exterior interest. It was most influenced by the interpretation of ancient Roman architecture, fashionable after the unearthing of Pompeii and Herculaneum. The bald eagle was a common symbol used in this style, with the ellipse a frequent architectural motif.
As the American territories expanded in the early 1800s, travelers were obliged to travel long distances between settlements. So, roadhouses were built, often standing alone in the empty miles settlers had to travel. A roadhouse typically contained a post office, a small tavern/restaurant, and usually had at least three or four bedrooms travelers could rent cheaply for the night. As civilization spread slowly westward toward California, small towns sprung up around road houses and are even their centers still today.
Even though quite beautiful by late 1800 standards, Central House is in need of framework as wallpaper in some of the corners of the building show the foundation to be settling.
“We know it needs work, but that costs money,” Link said.
Link reminds artists that this is not a quilt show.
“We really hope to attract some of the handmade personal fineries women made during that time,” she said.
Tatted tablecloths or hankies, crocheted baby blankets, bedspreads, needlepoint pictures and the like are all welcomed.
Link can be reached for questions about Central House and the Textiles Art Show at 812-212-6746.
Applications will be accepted until Feb. 28.
