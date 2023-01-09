INDIANAPOLIS – Central Indiana’s residential real estate market finished the year 2022 with a continued trend toward pre-pandemic levels, including a robust inventory and increased sale prices, compared to last year.
According to F.C. Tucker Company, part of the Howard Hanna family of companies, in December 2022, central Indiana housing inventory increased 92.5 percent compared to December 2021.
Pended home sales decreased 26.1 percent, and year-to-date home sale prices increased 12.1 percent.
The average December home sale price for the 16-county central Indiana region was $319,941 - an increase of 9 percent compared to December 2021.
Pended home sales decreased, down 26.1 percent compared to this time last year.
Available housing inventory increased, up 92.5 percent compared to December 2021.
In December 2022, 2,004 central Indiana homes were purchased, down 26.1 percent from the 2,710 sold in December 2021.
Specifically:
· Jennings County was the only county in the 16-county central Indiana to see an increase in pended home sales in December 2022, up 36.4 percent compared to this time last year.
· Brown County pended sales had the greatest decrease with 41.7 percent fewer homes sold in December 2022 compared to December 2021.
Central Indiana year-to-date home sale prices continued to increase:
· Shelby County recorded the highest average year-to-date home sale price increase at 16.4 percent.
· Hamilton County had the highest average year-to-date home sale price in the region at $476,204.
· Homes sold in 20 days on average, which is 11.1 percent slower than in 2021. Bartholomew County homes left the market 10 percent, or two days, more quickly than in 2021, selling the fastest in the 16-county central Indiana area.
Central Indiana experienced a 92.5 percent increase in overall available home inventory in December 2022 compared to December 2021 with 1,967 more homes available for sale.
· Hamilton County had the largest inventory increase – up 259.6 percent compared to December 2021.
· Jennings County experienced the largest decrease in inventory – down 27.6 percent compared to this time last year.
“Residential real estate in central Indiana in December was more in line with the pre-pandemic market, with pended sales slowing slightly during the holidays and increased inventory and prices,” said Jim Litten, president of F.C. Tucker Company. “While interest rates have increased, the economy is strong and housing inventory continues to rise, providing a greater selection of homes for prospective buyers.”
Of the pended home sales in the region last month, four were priced $2,000,000 or higher; 12 were priced $1,000,000 to $1,999,999; 190 were priced $500,000 to $999,999; 622 were priced $300,000 to $499,999; 583 were priced $200,000 to $299,999; 477 were priced $100,000 to $199,999; and 116 were priced at $99,999 or less.
