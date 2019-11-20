BATESVILLE – Since it was started in March 2018, the Choices Emergency Response Team has helped hundreds of individuals.
CERT is a mobile, community-based team of specialists who provide 24-hour assessment and on-site crisis response to support individuals and their families experiencing challenges with opioid overdoses, substance use and mental health crises.
Clinical director Stephanie Hartman presented an update on the organization’s successes during the Coalition for a Drug-Free Batesville Celebration Nov. 19 at Izzy’s at Hillcrest.
Being a part of this team “is one of the greatest experiences of my career,” she said. “We’re so unique in what we do.”
“Since 1999, 15,000 Indiana residents have died of drug overdoses. In 2017, the drug overdose rate was 29.4 per 100,000 individuals .... From 2016-17, Indiana was third in the nation in the rate of increase for drug overdoses. In 2017, the number of opioid prescriptions Indiana providers wrote was 74.2 per 100 individuals.”
“Around 1999, we started seeing a rise in prescription opioid overdose deaths because doctors were told the pain meds were safe.” Once doctors cut down on those prescriptions, many individuals turned to heroin because it was cheaper. This led to a rise in heroin overdose deaths.
She stressed, “Overdoses can happen to anybody, from those in poverty to the most wealthy.”
At Choices, “we do coordinated care. We were known for foster care and Safety PIN (Protecting Indiana’s Newborns), a program which helps new and pregnant moms with challenges they may have .... but we also wanted to do something different about what was going on” with the drug crisis.
“A (federal) grant was offered from the Department of Mental Health and Addictions and Recovery Works and Cures and we started the Choices Emergency Response Team. We respond to any stage of addiction with drugs from alcohol to opioids. We don’t just respond, we will work with the person for up to 60 days for follow-up and even more than that sometimes.
“The goal is to stabilize, support and empower. We refer them to the resources they need so they can get past their addictions,” the speaker pointed out.
“We serve nine counties (Ripley, Franklin, Decatur, Dearborn, Ohio, Switzerland, Jefferson, Fayette and Wayne) now and have served about 600 people since March 2018.”
The greatest number of referrals come from the corrections facilities and self-referrals. Community members are telling those who need help to make the call. “We partner with Ripley County Corrections in their CADS (Courts Addiction and Drug Services) program. The Batesville Police Department has called us to the scene a couple times when they have someone who needs help .... We get a lot of support from the community.”
“Some of the recovery resources we have include support groups/meetings, natural supports, Narcan, intensive outpatient, inpatient treatment and detox. However, “the resources we link people to are just a small piece of what we do. We also help them with their social needs,” such as getting employment, insurance, HIV/hepatitis testing or child care.
“We want to sit down and ask them what they want and need .... If you don’t have a place to live or food or child care for your kids, you’re going to focus on that and not on your recovery.”
Hartman noted, “A large percentage of those who are referred to us do meet with us and get the services they need .... We’re giving them that support they need and reaching out to the community to help them.”
Some do refuse treatment, but “just because we don’t engage them the first time doesn’t mean they won’t come back later, and some do.”
Aaron Spaulding, CERT recovery support specialist, said, “There are so many success stories. Some of the things I’ve seen happen are amazing. There was a female in her early 20s who was incarcerated in the Ripley County Jail and was pregnant. She received treatment. Her baby was born healthy and substance free, and the woman is employed and doing well.
“There was a young man who was in and out of prison. We had the first meeting, and he said he didn’t need this and didn’t know why he was there .... Over time, we linked him to employment and a primary care physician because he hadn’t been to a doctor since he was a kid .... Two weeks ago, we watched him graduate and speak at his Ripley County CADS graduation. He is doing well.”
Hartman added, “Something good happens almost every day for us.”
Anyone can make a referral to CERT by calling 317-205-8302 or emailing CERT@ChoicesCCS.org.
