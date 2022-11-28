GREENSBURG - The Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce annual dinner meeting was recently held at Highpoint Events.
After cocktails and dinner, the meeting was led by Chamber Board President Mandy Lohrum, who was assisted by Chamber Board Treasurer Barb Bohman.
Lohrum, a Chamber member since 2017 and the Hospital Foundation Director for Decatur County, was recognized as an outgoing Chamber board member.
Oncoming board members for 2022 are Lohrum Electrical LLC's Micah Lohrum, Highpoint Events' Eric Rowles and German American Bank's Abby Stone.
The owners of Tree City Brew, Jarrad and Ann Klosterkemper, were named Entrepreneurs of the Year for 2022.
HillBilly Corner's Robin Carmer, and Fit By Brytt Meal Preps LLC's Bryttani Brewer were both awarded small business grants of $1,000.
The GDC Chamber Ambassador of the Year Award was presented to First Financial Bank's Morgan Wiseman, and Greensburg Community High School history teacher John Pratt was awarded the Don Horan Community Service Leader of the Year award for his efforts in coordinating the year of community events celebrating the city's bicentennial.
During the year 2022, the GDC Chamber of Commerce welcomed 46 new members, bringing its membership to 340.
The staff of the GDC Chamber of Commerce includes Director Dawn Lowe and Marketing Administrator Leah Kane. During the summer of 2022, Indiana University freshman Kate Acra served as an intern for the Chamber of Commerce.
When Lowe was asked why the 2022 Chamber of Commerce was so successful she said, "We have a ton of energy and a lot of love and compassion for what we do. We are here to serve our members, our county and our communities."
The meeting featured catering by new Chamber of Commerce members The Pines in Seymour and entertainment by Dueling Pianos International.
