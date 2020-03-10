GREENSBURG — The Greensburg-Decatur County Chamber of Commerce are gauging interest from the community when it comes to being a host site for Leadercast 2020.
With their 2020 theme “Positive Disruption,” this year’s Leadercast event set for May 7 will host various speaker including the keynote speaker, NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.
“We are examining the possibility of being a host site,” Greensburg-Decatur County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jeff Emsweller said. “This would be new to the area. The intention of the survey is to see if there’s a need for this.”
The event will be broadcasted from Atlanta, Georgia, and would be screened here in Decatur County.
“The survey is just to get a feel from the business community and those interested,” Emsweller said. “We do have to cover costs, so we have to see if people will attend. The event will focus on leadership qualities.”
Leadercast describes their Positive Disruption theme as “unleashing the innovator within you, your team and your business” and:
1) Disturbance.
Think disorder is a negative? Think again. Disruption is essential to creating lasting change. Attend to become the positive beacon that people turn to during disruptive times.
2) Innovation.
Even the smallest change can springboard the greatest innovations. Learn what to do to become a true disruptor and be the key that can always spot opportunities to innovate.
3) Exploration.
Those who commit to disruption aren’t afraid of big ideas and they tend to embrace the uncharted journey. Not there yet? No worries. Our disruptors will get you to conquer the uncharted and so much more.
More information on Leadercast can be found by visiting www.leadercast.com.
The local Chamber is currently distributing surveys. Those interested can get in contact with Emsweller by calling 812-663-2832.
“If there’s enough interest, we’ll do it,” Emsweller said.
Questions on the survey focus on the importance of continuing education credits and sponsoring a one-day, on-site webinar-based leadership program.
