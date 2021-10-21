BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Membership Drive and Appreciation Day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. this past Thursday. The event featured a one-day only 10% membership discount for the 2022 year for new and established members. However, an additional day was added to accommodate local businesses.
The Chamber is a resource hub, referral service and a visitor center for local business members and the community. Incentives include marketing tools, chances to sponsor events, ribbon cuttings and participation in the Chamber’s annual coupon book.
Adding an additional two hours to their business hours allowed the Chamber to maximize Thursday’s Membership Drive, according to the Chamber’s Executive Director Melissa Tucker. Friday’s hours were unchanged. This event allows them to show appreciation to the local businesses that show their support all year long.
“Small businesses are always looking for ways to save money, so this event makes sense for a lot of ‘Mom and Pop’ shops,” Jody Coffman, Membership and Communications Manager, said.
Batesville Chamber currently serves more than 360 local businesses. The gift certificate program keeps more than $120,000 in the local economy each year and only Chamber members can accept those.
Call (812) 934-3101 for more information about Chamber memberships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.