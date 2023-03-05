GREENSBURG - The GDC Chamber of Commerce recently hosted the monthly Leaders and Lagers event at the tAAp in Greensburg.
The guest speaker was Mayor Josh Marsh, who provided an update he likened to a condensed version of his recent State of the City address.
Mayor Marsh led the event by discussing the strong financial position of the city and thanked the efforts of Greensburg Clerk-Treasurer Amy Borns. One of her major accomplishments outside of overseeing city finances is allowing department heads to be able to look at their budgets and funding online in real time.
Next, Mayor Marsh discussed the decrease in crime the city has seen in recent years. He said this decrease is due in part to his and Greensburg Police Chief Mike McNealy's commitment to an engaged, active, funded and present police force.
"Our officers patrolled over 250,000 miles in 2022," Mayor Marsh said. "So they've been busy, but they've been available to the public."
Additionally, the efforts of the Greensburg Fire Department were lauded. GFD had four promotions and four new hires last year. A major accomplishment was securing funding for a new headquarters and station, which will be located on N. Broadway Street near the bypass. This new building will hold a separate living space for male and female firefighters as well as new safety features, more space and a training room for a growing fire department.
The mayor also reported the Water Treatment Plant, operational since late 2021, has pumped more than 840 million gallons of water since it went online. Water Department personnel also fixed 24 water main breaks and replaced several hydrants in addition to various other day-to-day duties.
The Wastewater Plant treated 1.3 billion gallons of wastewater. In coordination with the Wastewater and Water Treatment plants, the Utility Office processed 2,328 service orders, 62,267 payments and implemented a new billing system in 2022.
Greensburg's Code Enforcement office sent 441 violation letters to home and business owners for grass, trash and junk vehicles regarding code infractions on their properties. Mayor Marsh said they cleaned up more of those properties in 2022 than the previous two years combined.
"We are making a push and an emphasis towards improving neighborhoods health, appearance and quality," Mayor Marsh said. "We're really just doing it through existing code. So this has been tremendously successful and we continue to make that push."
Next, Mayor Marsh discussed road projects, sanitation services and the three phases of improving Park Road, adding that North Park saw major upgrades last year and Pirate Park was completed.
The full 2023 State of the City address is available at www.cityofgreensburg.com.
The next Leaders and Lagers event takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at the tAAP with the speaker to be announced.
