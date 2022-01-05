GREENSBURG – The new year brought big changes to the Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce.
After being under the same logo and brand for more than a decade, the GDC Chamber now looks a little different; actually, a whole lot different!
The GDC Chamber has announced that they now have a new, fresh look as part of a rebranding campaign that was approved by the Board of Directors, managed by Chamber member Green Sign Co., and supported in part by a Community Enhancement Grant through Decatur County Tourism.
“We couldn’t be happier with the results. This project has really been a grassroots effort and just goes to show how much talent and resources we have right here in Decatur County,” GDC Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dawn Lowe said. “The Chamber has seen quite a few changes in the last year, so this was the perfect opportunity to give our marketing a little facelift. In reality, what we actually got was a complete makeover!”
Lowe gave much of the credit for the new look to Green Sign Co. Lead Designer Dan Stadtmiller and Team Leader Keri Fitzpatrick.
“The business community continues to change and evolve. We have truly seen that, as we all navigate our way through a pandemic and if the pandemic has taught businesses anything, it is how important marketing is, that online tools are a fantastic resource and that sometimes we have to be willing to change and think outside of the box to continue moving forward,” Lowe said. “Our Chamber members rely on us for leadership, resources, information and more. We don’t’ take that lightly. That’s a lot of weight to carry, knowing so many are looking to us for that leadership so we need to be on top of our game. We need to be at the forefront of marketing and this rebrand puts us there.”
Chamber Board President Mandy Lohrum added, “The Chamber logo and brand has undergone a significant transformation. The new identity had to satisfy all of the existing expectations of what our original mark stands for, all while simultaneously moving the brand forward. The Board believes this new brand will carry us into future, and we are excited to continue to work closely with the community and the members we represent.”
The GDC Chamber applied for a Community Enhancement Grant and was awarded matching funds to be used toward the project.
“We are so grateful to Decatur County Tourism and this grant,” Lowe said. “As part of the Stellar team (GDC Chamber, Decatur County Tourism, City of Greensburg, Decatur County Community Foundation, Economic Development Corporation Greensburg Decatur County and Main Street Greensburg), all of those partners realize the value in advancing our own organizations and how it strengthens the larger group, and in turn, our Decatur County communities.”
The Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce logo highlights the letters “GDC” which stands for Greensburg/Decatur County - part of the official business name.
“Our name is so lengthy, and it is such a mouthful to say when we introduce ourselves in public or over the phone, so referring to ourselves as the GDC Chamber will help simplify that. We actually started a hashtag a few years ago - #gdcchamber – so this new logo aligns perfectly with those marketing efforts,” Lowe said.
You might also see the GDC Chamber use just the letters “GDC,” an excerpt from the full logo, or the courthouse tower as separate images to represent the organization which were also part of the rebranding package, along with brand colors, fonts, usages and more.
“Our job is to work hard for our members and our communities," Lowe said. "We are here for Decatur County and look forward to serving them in 2022 – now, with a fresh look!”
The GDC Chamber is a non-profit 501c6 membership-based organization that offices inside of Greensburg’s City Hall.
The GDC Chamber currently serves a membership of over 300 members and is governed by a Board of Directors.
For more information on the GDC Chamber of Commerce or to become a member, call Lowe at 812-663-2832 or email dlowe@greensburgchamber.com.
