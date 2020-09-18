BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce held its 21st Annual Golf Outing on Thursday, September 10th at Hillcrest Golf & Country Club.

The chamber had a beautiful day of sunshine and fun with 96 golfers.

It would like to thank the golf committee, volunteers, donors and sponsors. Congratulations to all the winners.

1st Place: First Financial Bank

2nd Place: Dearborn County Chamber of Commerce

3rd Place: Batesville Tool & Die

Longest Drive Male: #9-Tom Muto

Longest Drive Female: #9-Shellly Fischer

Longest Drive Male: #18-Kelly Fegley

Longest Drive Ladies: #18-Shelly Fischer

Closest to the Pin Male: Jim Rowland

Closest to the Pin Female: Karisa Voss

