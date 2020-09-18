BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce held its 21st Annual Golf Outing on Thursday, September 10th at Hillcrest Golf & Country Club.
The chamber had a beautiful day of sunshine and fun with 96 golfers.
It would like to thank the golf committee, volunteers, donors and sponsors. Congratulations to all the winners.
1st Place: First Financial Bank
2nd Place: Dearborn County Chamber of Commerce
3rd Place: Batesville Tool & Die
Longest Drive Male: #9-Tom Muto
Longest Drive Female: #9-Shellly Fischer
Longest Drive Male: #18-Kelly Fegley
Longest Drive Ladies: #18-Shelly Fischer
Closest to the Pin Male: Jim Rowland
Closest to the Pin Female: Karisa Voss
