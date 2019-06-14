GREENSBURG — Sponsored by First Financial, Duke Energy, Honda Manufacturing and Decatur County Memorial Hospital, the Greensburg-Decatur County Chamber of Commerce hosted the 13th annual Women in Business Conference Thursday in the Greensburg Elementary School cafetorium.
More than 145 business professionals gathered for a day-long seminar featuring nationally recognized millennial expert and motivational speaker Lindsay Boccardo; Deanna Young, author and founder of the not-for-profit Bucket Buddies Mission, Inc., an organization that provides relief to children suffering from cancer and other life-threatening illness; and philanthropist and author of “The Giving Challenge,” Stephanie Jones.
Jones is a Taylor University graduate and inspirational speaker from northwest Indiana who has served in professions as diverse as private investigating, a professional organizer, a police officer and a senior manager of a Fortune 11 company.
The seminar began with breakfast and time to visit the more than 30 professional vendor booths participating.
Discussions on “Motivation and the Millennial Mindset, Journaling, Speed Networking and even a fashion show from women’s ready-to-wear retailer Maurice’s followed.
Attorney Lora Williams served as chair of the committee that organized the conference and she was pleased with the turnout.
“I think people are very engaged,” she said. “We have over 30 vendors this year, which is double the number we had last year, because we really focused on that this year.”
Often inspired to reach outside Greensburg for professional development for herself, Williams explained the importance of quality career development in her career.
“We have so much to offer here in Greensburg, and with a conference this size we are really able to bring quality and well-known speakers to the area as well as expose our women to businesses and services designed specifically to help them grow,” Williams explained.
Williams is an estate planning and contract/real estate lawyer who has been practicing for 23 years. Even though she is not on the Chamber’s board of directors, she told the Daily News she had been so impressed with the conference in the past that she willingly stepped up as chairperson for this year’s event.
