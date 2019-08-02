GREENSBURG – Nominations for three awards from the Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce are currently being accepted until Oct. 17, 2019.
The awards include the Entrepreneur of the Year, the Chamber’s Small Business Grant, and the prestigious Don Horan Community Service Leader of the Year Award.
Established full-time in 1975 – the first presentation was in 1961 – the Chamber’s Community Service Leader of the Year Award is considered the top award in the community.
The award recognizes citizens who have participated actively and continuously in community service efforts in Greensburg and Decatur County, making a difference for our community and county.
In 2013, to commemorate the contributions business leader and philanthropist Don Horan left behind following his death, the Community Service Award was renamed The Don Horan Community Service Leader of the Year Award.
"Don was instrumental in bringing new business to our community and he was active in promoting the Greensburg/Decatur County. He also contributed greatly to causes in our area, and preferred to stay out of the spotlight of those contributions," Greensburg-Decatur County Chamber of Commerce Director Jeff Emsweller said.
"It is intended that such activity of those nominated be diverse and that the recipients be selected without regard to age, gender, occupation, political or religious affiliation. The record of the community participation of the nominee should be described in the application. Such participation could include involvement with family, church, social work, civic groups, business, elderly, youth and other forms of volunteerism," Emsweller continued.
Since the award was first established, there have been 73 winners, with some years having more than one winner.
Previous winners have included Walter Lowe, Gilman Stewart, John Stewart, Hugh Miller, Cleo Duncan, Morgan Miers, Frank Braden, Mike Gasper, David Fry, Bill and Jackie Blasdel, Jim Saler, Bryan Robbins, Cliff Byard, Joe and Susan Rust, and John Corya, just to name a few.
The Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce is also seeking nominations for Entrepreneur of the Year, an award first established in 2006 by the Chamber.
Previous winners have included Bill Obermeyer of Obermeyer Agri Group, Denim and Honey, Cutting Edge Sporting Goods, Neal’s Chop Shop, Steir Heating and Cooling, as well as others.
Finally, the Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce presents an annual Small Business Grant of $1,000 to a Chamber member business in good standing as selected by an application review committee.
Applications for each award are available on the Chamber website at www.greensburgchamber.com. They are also available at the Chamber office or at the front desk of Greensburg City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Deadline to submit applications and nominations is 4 p.m. Oct. 17, 2019.
Winners will be recognized at the Chamber’s annual banquet being held this year on Nov. 15, 2019, at Chamber member and supporter Indiana Grand Racing and Casino in Shelby County.
More information about tickets to the event will be released soon.
– Information provided
