GREENSBURG — The Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce annual Shopping Scramble returns as a one-day event on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
According to Chamber Executive Director Jeff Emsweller, this event provides a shot in the arm to the local economy and allows participants an opportunity to start their local Christmas holiday buying, with a chance to win many fabulous prizes and gifts.
The event also helps sponsor the Chamber’s annual Small Business Grant Award and, new this year, other proceeds will benefit a community-wide project.
This year’s shopping extravaganza will kick-off with breakfast at Gilliand-Howe Funeral Home, where participants will be treated to an array of breakfast items while receiving special instructions and scorecards from Shopping Scramble Chair Mandy Lohrum, a board of director for the Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce.
“Gilliand-Howe has a fabulous facility with a beautiful reception room and they were eager to be a part of this event as it gives back to our local merchants and is good for our community,” Lohrum said.
The breakfast will start at 8 a.m.
At 9 a.m., shoppers will hit the streets, making stops at participating merchants throughout the Greensburg area.
“Our scorecard will have a list of participating businesses and most of those businesses will have a give-away at the end of the day,” Lohrum said. “But it is important that shoppers realize this is about more than just getting something for free… we are trying hard to make this event something that helps our local economy and our businesses owners. These business owners are the ones who support local efforts, pay local taxes and employ local residents. They need all of our support.”
Shoppers will present their scorecards at the participating merchant, which will be signed off by a store employee. They then fill out a registration form at each business and at the end of the day, the Chamber will get the names of the winners, who will be informed at the close of the scramble being held again this year at Aspen Place Health Campus.
Scorecards should also include how much money was spent by the shopper at each shop they visit, however, purchases at the stores are not required to participate in this event, but are appreciated. Those scorecards will need to be turned in at the end of the day so the Chamber can track how much money was infused into the local economy and which merchants benefited from the event. In the past, shoppers have spent as much as $8,000 in the six hours that this event runs.
The price to be involved in this event for shoppers is only $20 and that will include the kick-off breakfast at Glliand-Howe Funeral Home, a voucher for a meal at a Chamber of Commerce member restaurant and the closing event at Aspen Place Health Campus.
Shoppers participating in the event will be given an identifying name tag which will tell merchants they are participating. This tag should be worn while shopping.
Those wishing to participate in this fun event may register online at the Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce website at www.greensburgchamber.com and then by clicking on the program in the Upcoming Events scrolling section of the website. They may also register by calling 812-663-2832.
