RIPLEY COUNTY - The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted ribbon cuttings for two new Ripley County businesses.
American Family Insurance agent Jody Sarringhaus is now doing business from an office at 122-1 S. Meridian Street in Sunman.
She can be reached at 812-623-2784.
Dice and Needle is located at 107 E. George Street, Batesville.
This business strives to share the joys of the owners two favorite hobbies, tabletop gaming and needle arts, with the people of the Batesville area and beyond.
Their goal is to become a destination where gamers and stitchers can co-exist and learn from each other.
Call 812-716-6258 for more information.
