RUSHVILLE - The Rush County Community Foundation has announced that Alisa Winters, Executive Director, has accepted a new position with the Indiana Philanthropy Alliance.
Starting November 14, Winters will be working with IPA’s GIFT (Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow) Technical Assistance Program for Indiana Community Foundations. In this role, she will be the Technical Assistance Advisor, providing one on one technical support to all of Indiana’s 95 community foundations.
“Making the decision to leave RCCF has not come easily,” Winters said. “While I am very excited to begin the next chapter of my career and support our statewide network of community foundations, I am sad to leave an organization and people I love dearly. I am incredibly grateful for my nine years at RCCF. I have met and worked with the most wonderful people. I feel fortunate to have been a small part of meaningful grants and our community's transformation.”
“Alisa’s leadership has been so innovative and effective,” Keith Perin, President of RCCF’s Board of Directors, said. “Her tenure at the helm of RCCF resulted in unprecedented growth and transformation for the Foundation, capped off by her instrumental role in obtaining a $5 million Lilly Endowment Community Large-Scale GIFT VII Leadership Grant two years ago. Her skills and passion for the Rush County community have enabled the Foundation to impact an increasing number of residents throughout the years, while her vision has allowed RCCF to function in new and exciting ways. We’re so sorry to see Alisa go and wish her all the best.”
Winters leaves a rich legacy for the community through her work at RCCF. Her family will remain in Rush County.
Leading the transition at RCCF is a familiar face to many in the community.
“We couldn't have found a better interim CEO than Gerald Mohr, who has served RCCF in multiple capacities,” Perin said. “Additionally, he has extensive experience as a CEO through his previous tenure as Executive Director of the Indiana Association of School Principals. Locally, he has served as both a principal and Assistant Superintendent to Rush County Schools. He currently serves on the committee overseeing the REC Center project."
“I am honored to be selected to serve as the interim Executive Director. I look forward to working with our staff, board, and volunteers as we grow the foundation to honor our donors’ wishes forever,” Mohr said.
The RCCF board has contracted with Bryan Orander of Charitable Advisors of Indianapolis to lead the search for the next director.
"Change is inevitable within any organization, but RCCF’s commitment to our donors and our community remains constant," Perin said. "Please reach out at any time via email at info@rushcountyfoundation.org or phone at (765) 938-1177. Or stop by the office at 117 N. Main Street in Rushville weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. We’re here for you."
