RUSHVILLE – Due the heavy amount of rain received in the area late last week, the first show of the Riverside Park Amphitheater concert series had to be postponed.
Slippery When Wet (Bon Jovi Tribute) was to open the series Saturday, but was postponed until 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.
With that change in the concert series schedule, All My Rowdy Friends (Hank Williams Jr. Tribute) will be the first show of the summer. All My Rowdy Friends are scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m. July 17.
All My Rowdy Friends features front man Frank Morrow portraying the appearance, sound, and stage presence of the original “Bocephus” himself. Touring across the U.S. since 2009 with a fan base that reaches nationwide, All My Rowdy Friends performs the music of Hank Jr., with the same originality and high energy of an actual concert as you would see Hank Jr. today.
As always, admission is free.
Concert goers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets, and snacks and drinks are available for purchase. There is a beer garden on-site for adults over 21 years of age, however no alcohol is to be brought into the park and all coolers are checked upon entry.
All shows will adhere to federal, state and local health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19 and follow a plan approved by the local health department. Visit rushvilleamphitheater.com for more information on the series overall. All dates and acts subject to change without notice.
