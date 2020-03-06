Change of plans for spring Chautauqua

GREENSBURG — There’s been a change of plans to the spring Greensburg Chautauqua event.
The spring Chautauqua was previously expected to feature Kerry Butler.
Butler, an American actress known for her work on Broadway, was scheduled to visit the Tree City for a concert at 7 p.m. April 15 at Greensburg Community High School.
Butler is a Tony-nominated star and is currently starring in the musical adaptation of “Beetlejuice” on Broadway, portraying the role of Barbara Maitland.
According to a social media post by Pratt, Kerry had to cancel her April 15 concert as she is finishing her run in “Beetlejuice” and must use the night she was scheduled to be in Greensburg to rehearse for a new musical she will be featured in.
“She is wonderful and I know it will happen in the future, just not this time,” Pratt said in his post.
This year’s evening event will now be held May 7, and will be the inaugural activity at the new Rebekah Park amphitheater.
Pratt said, “Chautauqua No. 25 presents a freedom celebration starring Lee Greenwood, [and it] will be a free community event. There will be numerous patriotic activities culminating in a 30-45 minute concert by Lee Greenwood. He will be singing the most popular patriotic song since WW2, ‘God Bless the USA.’ It is free thanks to a grant from the Decatur County Visitors Commission.”
At 1 p.m. May 7, the Greensburg High School Student Council will be hosting a commemoration event for a new Medal of Honor marker that pays tribute to the six local residents who received our nation’s highest recognition. Nashville country artist Tim Atwood will be participating.
The fall Chautauqua was headlined by Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’ Blues. Arnold is an American blues musician from South Carolina.
Arnold has worked alongside other legendary artists such as Muddy Waters, B.B. King, James Brown and Jimi Hendrix.
The week also featured Kerry Kennedy, the daughter of Senator Robert (Bobby) F. Kennedy.
The two days of Chautauqua speakers back in the fall also featured guests Lee Lonzo from Champions Together; the last prison guard to leave Alcatraz, Jim Albright; Iranian hostage survivor Kevin Hermening; childhood actress, author and speaker Martha Nix Wade; and Blake-Anthony Johnson from the Louisville Symphony Orchestra.
According to information provided by Chautauqua organizers, Chautauqua is a semi-annual event hosted by Greensburg Community High School in Greensburg each fall and spring. This program helps students and community members to celebrate diversity around the world and realize the greatness that is within all of us.
More information on the Greensburg Community High School Chautauqua can be found at https://www.gchschautauqua.com.
A story focusing on the daytime speakers for the spring Chautauqua will be featured in a future edition of the Daily News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.