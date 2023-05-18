BATESVILLE – Ripley Youth Outreach, an initiative of the Ripley County Community Foundation, is accepting applications for their Change Ripley County Grant. Applicants between the ages of 13 and 23 can apply for up to $10,000.
Ripley Youth Outreach established the Change Ripley County Grant to empower local youth to be decision-makers and implementers of a project addressing an issue from a youth perspective.
This grant encourages youth to partner with a local nonprofit organization to establish a change and improve Ripley County.
The Change Ripley County Grant is available once every two years in the amount of $10,000.
Previously funded projects include the renovation of the only playground in Brown Township, which was sparked by 8-year-old Eva Lou Powaga, and the purchase of equipment for Sweets Ice Cream Shop in Batesville led by high school senior Sarah Price.
To be eligible for this grant, the project must be youth-led, partnered with a 501©(3) nonprofit organization, or a government/educational entity.
All applications must be submitted virtually via the Ripley County Community Foundation website at www.rccfonline.org no later than 11:59 p.m. July 3.
As applications are reviewed, up to five finalists will be chosen to advance to a final review process where they will give a project pitch and answer any questions from the standing Ripley Youth Outreach executive committee.
Contact the Ripley County Community Foundation with any questions or concerns via phone (812)933-1098, email office@rccfonline.org, or in-person at 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville.
Ripley Youth Outreach was established in 2015 and is a youth philanthropy program made up of students from Batesville High School, Jac-Cen-Del High School, Milan High School, Oldenburg Academy, and South Ripley High School.
The program focuses on promoting, growing, and supporting all aspects of philanthropy in the youth of Ripley County.
As an initiative of the Ripley County Community Foundation, the program empowers the youth to create a powerful voice in local communities and become leaders of their generation.
For additional information, please visit www.rccfonline.org/youth-outreach/.
