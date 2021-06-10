GREENSBURG — Some personnel changes in Greensburg city government are taking place.
At this week’s meeting of the Greensburg City Council, Mayor Josh Marsh said, “On Tuesday, June 1, Brenda Dwenger resigned from her post of Greensburg City Clerk-Treasurer. Brenda is a pillar in our community, and has served Greensburg and Decatur County in many capacities over her professional career. Brenda has chosen to spend more time with her family. I wish her all the best.”
Dwenger traveled the state of Indiana with her husband Edward when he was State Director for the Catholic Squires and has been a lifelong member of St Mary’s Catholic Church, serving as Eucharistic Minister and on the Board of Education. She is also member of the Daughters of Isabella and has served that organization as secretary and treasurer.
Dwenger participated in many community organizations during during her professional career, holding all offices serving as District Secretary for the Greensburg Business and Professional Women organization.
She was also a charter member of the BPW Relay for Life since its inception n Greensburg. She has served as secretary to the Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce, secretary to the Greensburg Rotary Club, and spent 10 years striving and helping to place the monument of recognition to veterans on the courthouse square. She is also a member of VFW Ladies Auxiliary and has served the organization as secretary.
A Republican since 1978, she was also appointed Vice Precinct Committee Women in Precinct 8.
She has held the office of treasurer for Decatur Republican Ladies Group, and was appointed to replace Gerald Lawrence as treasurer of the Republican Central Committee after his 37-year term ended.
Dwenger was treasurer of Decatur County until she was elected to the office of clerk-treasurer for the City of Greensburg in 2019 and held that office until her resignation.
Marsh added, “I am honored to have served with her.”
Betsy Wiley is serving as interim clerk-treasurer until a replacement has been named.
Marsh then announced that Chief of Police Brendan Bridges is retiring in mid July.
Bridges started with the GPD in 2001, serving on patrol and as a detective before being appointed police chief in 2014. He’s been instrumental in bringing new programming and technology to the GPD including the use of body cams and in-car computers.
He introduced Greensburg to community policing while establishing programs such as Community Night Out, Project Lifesaver, and by partnering with the Indiana Special Olympics.
Chief Bridges is also the driving force behind the Greensburg Inclusion Park, a cause close to his heart designed to bring children and residents of all ages and abilities together in one spot.
“We are extremely grateful to have had Chief Bridges serve our community in this capacity for the last 20 years,” said Marsh. “I thank Chief Bridges for his service to our community, and I wish him well in the next step of his career.”
Effective July 1, officer Mike McNealy will be Chief of Police for the City of Greensburg.
“Mike has been an instrumental part of GPD and I am excited to see where he will lead the organization in the future. Congratulations to Mike on his new leadership position. I wish him the best,” said Marsh.
