GREENSBURG - As the school year officially comes to an end, Greensburg Community Schools has announced some changes to their student meal program.
Starting May 26, all meals may be picked up only at the Greensburg Community High School, west door of the gymnasium (Door 6). There will be no pickup at the YMCA going forward.
Meals will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays. Pick-up time will be 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m..
The week of Memorial Day, pickup days will be Tuesday and Thursday.
Concerning Memorial Day week pick-ups, Thursday, May 21, each pickup will have three days worth of meals for Thursday, Friday and Monday. There will no meal pickup on Memorial Day, May 25.
Connie Million should be contacted at cmillion@greensburg.k12.in.us or 812-663-7176 ext. 1302 with changes to meal count or removal from list.
To receive text updates, download the Remind app on your phone and search for class: "GCS Student Meal Pick Up," class code "@afaa7cc."
The GCS plan to continue with "grab-and-go" meals "as long as the USDA allows it."
