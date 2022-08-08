GREENSBURG - Greensburg Community High School senior Ella Chapman is the Greensburg Optimist Youth of the Month for July 2022.
Ella is the daughter of Brenda and Christopher Chapman.
She has a cumulative GPA of 4.0 and is on track to earn her Core 40 Academic and Technical Honors diploma.
She's also ranked first in her class of 144 students.
Ella takes an extensive course load each semester completing many honors classes as well as PLTW (Project Lead the Way) courses and scored a 1310 on her SAT.
Ella is an active member of the Student Council, the leadership team with Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and serves as secretary for Junior Optimist Club.
She also is on the tennis team winning Golden Set, and helped her team win a sectional title. Ella’s main sport and passion, though, is volleyball and she helped her team to a sectional win over Lawrenceburg this past fall.
The team also made school history by becoming the first team in Greensburg to win a regional game.
In April, Ella announced that she verbally committed to play D1 volleyball at Florida Gulf Coast University.
Her teachers and coaches share that Ella is a great leader in all she does.
"Ella relates well with others, works hard, is extremely driven, and leads her classmates and teammates to do the same," GCHS Assistant Principal Sonja Kolkmeier said.
