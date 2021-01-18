DECATUR COUNTY – North Decatur Elementary School invites next year’s Kindergarten students and their parents to Kindergarten Enrollment on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 and Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Children will visit the Kindergarten rooms and get acquainted with Mrs. Hadler, Mrs. Hardebeck, and Mrs. Wilkerson, the NDES Kindergarten teachers.
During this time, the parents will complete registration electronically at school and will receive information about North Decatur Elementary from Principal Rob Smith.
Next year’s Kindergarten program will again be an all-day every day program. The schedule will be described in the meeting. Information about school services will be presented by Mrs. Holly Holland, School Nurse, Mrs. Lori Nobbe, Speech and Hearing Teacher, Mrs. Sarah O’Dell, Title I Teacher, and Mrs. Dottie Hellmich, TIS, IPAD information.
The link to register for a specific registration day and time is https://signup.com/go/Crrzuhe
Registration times for Monday, Feb. 22 are 9 a.m., 1 and 6 p.m.
Current Kindergarten students will not have class on Monday, Feb. 22.
Registration times for Wednesday, Feb. 24 are 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.
To begin Kindergarten, a child must be five years old by Aug. 1.
Parents who are enrolling a student must bring their child’s immunization records and birth certificate. These documents will be copied and returned before parents leave.
If you do not live in the North Decatur School District, a Request for Transfer From Non-Resident Student Form be filled out on this day.
People with questions about enrolling Kindergarten students may contact the school at 812-663-9215 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. or email Mr. Smith at rsmith@decaturco.k12.in.us.
Face masks are required for parents and students.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.