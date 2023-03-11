DECATUR COUNTY – The North Decatur academic team traveled to Edinburgh Tuesday evening to compete in the Mid Hoosier Conference Academic Super Bowl.
The Chargers came away with a narrow one point overall victory over county rival South Decatur who finished in second place out of the seven teams competing.
The Charger’s Social Studies and Fine Arts teams won their respective classes to help the Charger’s claim their fifth straight overall Mid Hoosier Conference title in a row.
This was the team’s second meet of the season. They also claimed hardware in the February 28 Batesville Invitational where the Social Studies and Science teams placed first in the 13 team field.
Madeline Childress, Alli Hunnicutt, Deidre Laker, Ernie Ruble and Pat Hagerty put in the extra time needed to prepare and coach these students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.