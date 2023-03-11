Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.