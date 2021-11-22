RUSH COUNTY - On Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 at about 2:40 p.m., personnel from the Rush County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a motorcycle accident near the intersection of CR 415 S. and The Farm Road.
According to police documents, upon arrival, both the driver, Anthony A. Root, and his passenger, Traci D. Sowles, both of Austin, Indiana, were found to have suffered injuries.
Sowles was transported by helicopter to a Methodist Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on August 28, 2021.
Root was transported by ambulance to Rush Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The Rush County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Team has concluded their investigation of the accident.
The investigation revealed that the 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on CR 415 S. when Anthony lost control of the motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to lay down in a way that ejected both driver and passenger.
Neither were wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
Controlled substances were factors in the collision and the following preliminary charges have been filed on Anthony A. Root:
- Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death (Level 4 Felony)
- Operating While Intoxicated Endangerment (Class A Misdemeanor)
- Operating While Intoxicated (Class C Misdemeanor)
- Operating While Intoxicated Controlled Substance (Class C Misdemeanor)
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
