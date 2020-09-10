RUSHVILLE - On the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, the Rush County Prosecutor’s Office filed multiple felony and misdemeanor counts against William A. (Gus) Haley for Cruelty to an Animal, Failure to Properly Dispose of a Dead Animal, and Neglect of an Animal following an investigation into a number of equines found at the Rushville Horse Sale Barn near Rushville.
The investigation involved the Rush County Sheriff’s Department, Rushville Animal Control, and the Indiana State Board of Animal Health. A total of 28 animals were seized and taken to a rescue organization as result of this investigation.
The charges allege that Haley did not provide feed and water for the animals at the location, and failed to properly dispose of three animals who died there. A Rush County judge found probable cause for the charges on Sept. 10, 2020, and an arrest warrant was issued in the case.
Rush County Prosecutor Philip Caviness did not comment on the charges, but noted that the defendant is innocent until proven guilty in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.